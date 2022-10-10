UKRAINE ENERGY MINISTRY SAYS UKRAINE HALTING ENERGY EXPORTS DUE…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United Kingdom
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
GBP / USD
GBP / EUR
GBP / CHF
GBP / RUB
GBP / SEK
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United Kingdom
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Europe's family businesses
US Basketball
Biotechnology
The SPAC
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top France
Top USA
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
The Vegan Market
Cybersecurity
Robotics
Financial Data
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
UKRAINE ENERGY MINISTRY SAYS UKRAINE HALTING ENERGY EXPORTS DUE…
10/10/2022 | 04:17pm BST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UKRAINE ENERGY MINISTRY SAYS UKRAINE HALTING ENERGY EXPORTS DUE TO RUSSIAN STRIKES ON ENERGY SYSTEM
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:17p
Ukrainian energy ministry halting energy exports due to Russian missile strikes
RE
04:17p
Ukraine energy ministry says ukraine halting energy exports due…
RE
04:17p
German bond yields jump after Scholz reported to support joint EU debt
RE
04:14p
Parties bidding for TIM's grid want more time for talks
RE
04:08p
Blinken calls Ukraine's Kuleba, reiterates support after Russia's "horrific strikes"
RE
04:08p
Election commission orders recount of votes for Bosnian Serb region's president
RE
04:07p
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
RE
04:05p
UAE's ADNOC to open Swiss trading office next year
RE
04:04p
Tropical storm Julia to soak El Salvador, Guatemala as it weakens
RE
03:59p
PayPal says it never intended to fine users for "misinformation" - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Analysis-British banks' mortgage payday comes with sting in the tail
2
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS is Neutral
3
Easyjet investors brace for losses in annual results
4
UK's DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations
5
FTSE 100 falls as Kyiv explosions spark risk-off mood
More news
HOT NEWS
DS SMITH PLC
+12.08%
UK's DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations
RIO TINTO PLC
+1.22%
Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
NATIONAL GRID PLC
-0.93%
National Grid Sees Fiscal Year 2023 Underlying EPS More Weighted Toward 2nd Half
BASF SE
+5.86%
Shares in German Industrial Companies Climb on Gas Price-Cap Plan
DEUTSCHE POST AG
+5.07%
Deutsche Post Shares Climb as It Signals Full-Year Upgrade
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
-4.36%
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave