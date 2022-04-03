UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS FALL 4 FOLD IN MARCH VS FEBRUARY AN INVAS…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Europe
North America
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
GBP / USD
GBP / EUR
GBP / CHF
GBp / RUB
GBP / SEK
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Multibaggers
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Gold and Silver
In Vino Veritas
uranium
Semiconductors
Europe's family businesses
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top France
Top USA
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Gold and Silver
In Vino Veritas
uranium
Semiconductors
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Brokerage Partners
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS FALL 4 FOLD IN MARCH VS FEBRUARY AN INVAS…
04/03/2022 | 11:16am BST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS FALL 4 FOLD IN MARCH VS FEBRUARY AN INVASION - ECONOMY MINISTRY
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16a
Ukraine's march exports include 1.1 mln t corn, 309,000 t wheat,…
RE
06:16a
Ukraine grain exports fall 4 fold in march vs february an invas…
RE
06:09a
UK says alleged attacks on civilians in Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes
RE
05:58a
Reuters-schedule/…
RE
05:55a
PM Khan seeks elections after avoiding ouster move, uncertainty builds
RE
05:49a
Taliban bans drug cultivation, including lucrative opium
RE
05:41a
Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine as new Mariupol evacuation bid planned
RE
05:39a
Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine as new Mariupol evacuation bid planned
RE
05:34a
Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war
RE
05:34a
Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Aviva : Shareholder update - April 2022
2
Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
3
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing superyacht to dock at..
4
Ukraine Kremenchug refiner destroyed after attack-governor
5
KREMENCHUG OIL REFINERY FIRE HAS BEEN EXTINGUISHED AFTER RUSSIA…
More news
HOT NEWS
GRIFFIN MINING LIMIT.
+4.85%
Griffin Mining Limited Announces Resignation of Dal Brynelsen as Director
RBG HOLDINGS PLC
-4.00%
RBG Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
RECKITT BENCKISER GR.
+3.16%
Karo Pharma AB (OM:KARO) completed the acquisition of E45 brand and related sub-brands from Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
STRATEC SE
+21.74%
KKR, EQT Reportedly Among Investors Eyeing Stake in Stratec
SODEXO
-9.46%
Sodexo S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended February 28, 2022
MUEHLHAN AG
+10.47%
Muehlhan AG Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave