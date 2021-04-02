Log in
UKRAINE PRESIDENT SAYS BIDEN TOLD HIM THAT UKRAINE WILL NEVER BE LEFT ALONE IN REGARDS TO RUSSIA

04/02/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
UKRAINE PRESIDENT SAYS BIDEN TOLD HIM THAT UKRAINE WILL NEVER BE LEFT ALONE IN REGARDS TO RUSSIA


© Reuters 2021
