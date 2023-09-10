UKRAINE'S LAND FORCES SAY RUSSIA LAUNCHED 32 DRONES ON UKRAINE EARLY SUNDAY, UKRAINE DOWNED 25 OF THEM
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|96.7500 RUB
|-1.76%
|+0.83%
|-
|2359.02 PTS
|-1.02%
|+0.39%
|-
US furniture retailer RH shares tumble as slowing sales prompt dour revenue forecast
Uruguay central bank chief: rate cut likely in October as inflation cools
Barclays plans hundreds of job cuts in trading, investment bank units - Bloomberg News
FDIC publishes post-mortem of its supervision of failed First Republic Bank
Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia's Su-30 fighter jets - RIA
(Reuters) - Myanmar has received the first shipment of two Russian Su-30 fighter jets, Charlie Than, Myanmar's trade minister, told the Russian RIA state news agency in remarks published on Sunday.
Certain Shares of Abraj Energy Services SAOG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.
663,300,000 Ordinary Shares of Cape EMS Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.
Certain Ordinary shares of PT Lavender Bina Cendikia Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.
Certain A Shares of MGI Tech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.