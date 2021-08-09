Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ULMA Form Works, Inc. Announces the Official Launch of the GARAGE BEAM SYSTEM

08/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The recent addition of ULMA Construction's portfolio simplifies and reduces concrete construction costs. It is designed explicitly for cast-in-place multi-story parking structures using US-style construction methods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005632/en/

Parking Garage Shoring System (Photo: Business Wire)

Parking Garage Shoring System (Photo: Business Wire)

The GARAGE BEAM SYSTEM:

  • Offers solutions for column capitals, slopes and ramps, re-shoring, and slab deck support.
  • Provides a quick assembly.
  • It is also easy to use as the unit includes integrated wheels for easy movement around the site.
  • Offers an excellent concrete finish, resulting in a uniform beam surface without tie holes marks.

The GARAGE BEAM SYSTEM provides an easy and intuitive assembly process by using standard shoring and forming components. It is also available for pre-assembly; the entire system can be ship up to 90% assembled, increasing on-site productivity and labor savings. There is no need to measure and cut the plywood, carpentry skills, or special tools.

The system features:

  • A high level of productivity by forming beams up to 64ft. long.
  • Beams can be formed from 6 to 30 in. wide and up to 40 in. high.
  • Supports concrete slabs up to 12 in. thick.
  • Wide-open bays up to 19 ft. wide is possible without mid-span support for slab deck area, thereby reducing re-shoring equipment.

ULMA Construction is proud to offer a high-end quality portfolio and keep innovating to bring versatility and productivity to its customers. ULMA has a continuous improvement program for its systems' constant evolution and never stops researching new material and more effective technologies to optimize them and propose better solutions. This better serves our customers and enables us to have stronger relationships.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pCVB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:16pWALMART : Skirts Tough Questions About Security Practices Before 2019 Mass Shooting in El Paso
PR
01:15pNRX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Initiation of Phase 2b Trial of BriLife™ Vaccine for Covid-19 in Nation of Georgia
PR
01:15pCSE BULLETIN : New Listing - Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (GLAB)
NE
01:13pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01:11pEBIX INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:10pDGAP-ADHOC : SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors
DJ
01:06pDGAP-PVR : Aareal Bank AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:05pECOBAT : Completes Leadership Team with Addition of New CFO
PR
01:05pInca One Secures US$9.0 Million Non-Dilutive Gold Pre-Payment Facility
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides near 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS