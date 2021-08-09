ULMA Form Works, Inc. Announces the Official Launch of the GARAGE BEAM SYSTEM

The recent addition of ULMA Construction's portfolio simplifies and reduces concrete construction costs. It is designed explicitly for cast-in-place multi-story parking structures using US-style construction methods.

The GARAGE BEAM SYSTEM:

Offers solutions for column capitals, slopes and ramps, re-shoring, and slab deck support.

Provides a quick assembly.

It is also easy to use as the unit includes integrated wheels for easy movement around the site.

Offers an excellent concrete finish, resulting in a uniform beam surface without tie holes marks.

The GARAGE BEAM SYSTEM provides an easy and intuitive assembly process by using standard shoring and forming components. It is also available for pre-assembly; the entire system can be ship up to 90% assembled, increasing on-site productivity and labor savings. There is no need to measure and cut the plywood, carpentry skills, or special tools.

The system features:

A high level of productivity by forming beams up to 64ft. long.

Beams can be formed from 6 to 30 in. wide and up to 40 in. high.

Supports concrete slabs up to 12 in. thick.

Wide-open bays up to 19 ft. wide is possible without mid-span support for slab deck area, thereby reducing re-shoring equipment.

ULMA Construction is proud to offer a high-end quality portfolio and keep innovating to bring versatility and productivity to its customers. ULMA has a continuous improvement program for its systems' constant evolution and never stops researching new material and more effective technologies to optimize them and propose better solutions. This better serves our customers and enables us to have stronger relationships.

