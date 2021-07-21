ULTRAFIT Offers Another Cutting-edge Innovation in Automotive Protection Technology, with the Launch of BLACK CARBON FIBER Paint Protection Film

ULTRAFIT is a global brand that manufactures automotive protection films that protect vulnerable areas of the vehicle from scratches, chips, stains and UV radiation. With over a decade of experience and research, ULTRAFIT is always finding ways to fill out the gap in the industry by developing new products and bringing automotive protection to the next level.

ULTRAFIT XP BLACK CARBON PPF (ULTRAFIT BLACK CARBON PAINT PROTECTION FILM) (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2019, ULTRAFIT revolutionized the automotive film market with its windshield protection film, WinCrest. For over a decade, windshield protection film users worldwide have had delamination issues with the film separating into layers not long after installation. With its patented technology, the ULTRAFIT WinCrest series brought an end to such concerns, helping installers to bring the number of dissatisfied customers down to zero.

This year, ULTRAFIT launched its BLACK CARBON PAINT PROTECTION FILM designed to fulfill the passion of car enthusiasts to conduct bold experiments with the appearance of their vehicles. Applying advanced nano-ceramic topcoat technology to the development of the product will help preserve the rich black color and design features of the 3D carbon fiber that will not only restyle the car, but will also reinforce protection of the vehicle from UV damage, rock chips, dents, and other road hazards.

Combining features of durability, excellent performance, superior chemical and mechanical resistance, and self-healing properties, ULTRAFIT XP BLACK CARBON PPF allows easy and smooth scoring, improving the overall result of the installation.

XP BLACK CARBON is the latest addition to the high-performance ULTRAFIT XP Series PPF, which already includes films with three different visuals, such as clear gloss, retro matte, and black gloss, giving vehicle owners an option to personalize the style of their car with surface protection.

ULTRAFIT's continuous efforts to innovate in the automotive film market with high-quality products are one of the biggest reasons for installers to choose ULTRAFIT's PPF. With the release of XP BLACK CARBON, installers will have a chance to make their projects stand out, giving vehicle owners a wider variety of options to enhance the way their car looks, plus an increased confidence knowing that their rides have long-lasting protection while on the road.

For further information visit ULTRAFIT‘s website: www.ultrafitprotection.com or send an email to info@ultrafitprotection.com.

