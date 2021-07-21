Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ULTRAFIT Offers Another Cutting-edge Innovation in Automotive Protection Technology, with the Launch of BLACK CARBON FIBER Paint Protection Film

07/21/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ULTRAFIT is a global brand that manufactures automotive protection films that protect vulnerable areas of the vehicle from scratches, chips, stains and UV radiation. With over a decade of experience and research, ULTRAFIT is always finding ways to fill out the gap in the industry by developing new products and bringing automotive protection to the next level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005049/en/

ULTRAFIT XP BLACK CARBON PPF (ULTRAFIT BLACK CARBON PAINT PROTECTION FILM) (Photo: Business Wire)

ULTRAFIT XP BLACK CARBON PPF (ULTRAFIT BLACK CARBON PAINT PROTECTION FILM) (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2019, ULTRAFIT revolutionized the automotive film market with its windshield protection film, WinCrest. For over a decade, windshield protection film users worldwide have had delamination issues with the film separating into layers not long after installation. With its patented technology, the ULTRAFIT WinCrest series brought an end to such concerns, helping installers to bring the number of dissatisfied customers down to zero.

This year, ULTRAFIT launched its BLACK CARBON PAINT PROTECTION FILM designed to fulfill the passion of car enthusiasts to conduct bold experiments with the appearance of their vehicles. Applying advanced nano-ceramic topcoat technology to the development of the product will help preserve the rich black color and design features of the 3D carbon fiber that will not only restyle the car, but will also reinforce protection of the vehicle from UV damage, rock chips, dents, and other road hazards.

Combining features of durability, excellent performance, superior chemical and mechanical resistance, and self-healing properties, ULTRAFIT XP BLACK CARBON PPF allows easy and smooth scoring, improving the overall result of the installation.

XP BLACK CARBON is the latest addition to the high-performance ULTRAFIT XP Series PPF, which already includes films with three different visuals, such as clear gloss, retro matte, and black gloss, giving vehicle owners an option to personalize the style of their car with surface protection.

ULTRAFIT's continuous efforts to innovate in the automotive film market with high-quality products are one of the biggest reasons for installers to choose ULTRAFIT's PPF. With the release of XP BLACK CARBON, installers will have a chance to make their projects stand out, giving vehicle owners a wider variety of options to enhance the way their car looks, plus an increased confidence knowing that their rides have long-lasting protection while on the road.

For further information visit ULTRAFIT‘s website: www.ultrafitprotection.com or send an email to info@ultrafitprotection.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aROLLS ROYCE : Power Systems sets out road map for climate-neutrality with 'Net Zero at Power Systems' - Major reduction in emissions by 2030
AQ
11:45aSOITEC : Reports fy'22 first quarter revenue
AQ
11:45aVINCI : awarded the PPP contract of the new B247 federal road in Germany
AQ
11:43aHUGO BOSS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:42aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Canada's Brookfield exploring takeover of Germany's Alstria Office - Bloomberg News
RE
11:41aDEADLINE ALERT FOR OCGN, HMPT, TEDU, AND ATHA : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:41aIndependent Sector Releases Second Annual Report on Trust in Civil Society
GL
11:40aJPMorgan board gives CEO 1.5 million stock options to stick around
RE
11:40aIGM FINANCIAL : Mackenzie Investments Announces Risk Rating, Distribution Frequency and Pricing Changes for Select ETFs and Mutual Funds
AQ
11:38aSource says only one other fund from ad hoc committee joined goldentree deal, seven other funds objected to the deal, were not part of it
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : British homes, businesses unprepared for climate change, Aviva says
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Netflix growth plan tops Wall St watchlist as lockdown love fades
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Avast, Asos, Compass, Halliburton, Intertek...
4Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
5SAAB AB (PUBL) : SAAB'S RESULTS JANUARY-JUNE 2021: Strong sales growth and positive cash flow

HOT NEWS