UMWA United Mine Workers of America : 52nd Annual Farmington Memorial Virtual Event

We know how much the Farmington Memorial Event means to the the miners families, the community and the UMWA. With that being said, we wont let the COVID-19 pandemic stop us from remembering the lives of the miners we lost.

'We would much rather be together on this day of remembrance,' UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. 'But it would be irresponsible to put so many people at risk of contracting COVID-19, especially elderly family members and others who come to this event every year.

'We will still honor those who lost their lives on that terrible day,' Roberts said, 'and remember the determination that arose from that tragedy to ensure that something like this would never happen again.'

We want to thank Senator Joe Manchin for always being there for the United Mine Workers of America. Click here to read the copy of the letter sent in by the Senator to recognize this year's Farmington Memorial Event.