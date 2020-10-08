UMWA United Mine Workers of America : International President Cecil E. Roberts Urges Congress to Pass Legislation that Maintains and Restores Airline Industry Jobs

October 8, 2020

Dear Representative:

On behalf of the active and retired members of the United Mine Workers of America, I urge you to pass legislation that restores the Payroll Support Program to maintain and restore airline industry jobs.

The UMWA supports the passage of a larger bill that provides the relief all Americans desperately need as this pandemic continues. But while discussions on such legislation continue, Congress must grasp the opportunity to provide the relief hundreds of thousands of airline workers need right now. Just because we cannot provide all workers the help they need at this moment should not mean that we will deny relief to airline workers, especially when both parties agree it should be done.

There is legislation before the House right now that will reverse the furloughs that are already happening and prevent the further avalanche of lost airline jobs that is coming in the next few days. I urge you to demand that this legislation be taken up in the House without delay, pass it and send it to the Senate.

Thank you for you attention to this matter. If you have any questions or concerns about this please do not hesitate to contact the UMWA's Legislative Director, Phil Smith, at psmith@umwa.org

Sincerely,

Cecil E. Roberts

