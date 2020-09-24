Log in
UMWA United Mine Workers of America : Pass the Air Carrier Worker Support Extension Act!

09/24/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

UNION JOBS ARE AT RISK!

Call your US Senators at 888-848-4824 and tell them to pass Senate Bill 4634.

Call your US Representative at 888-907-9365 and tell them to pass House Bill 8345.

'Hello, I am a constituent calling to tell my (Senator/Representative) that aviation workers need a relief package before October 1 to stop mass job loss and cuts to small airports that also hurt veterans and other Americans who count on air service to get their medicines in the mail. Both parties and the White House are on record with overwhelming support for an extension to the Payroll Support Program for essential workers and to keep service in place to small communities. But words of support won't keep us flying or help us pay our bills. We need a COVID-19 relief package with our payroll support passed TODAY. In [7] days we're out of work and millions are hurting without this relief! Keep us connected to our jobs, paychecks, & healthcare. We are counting on you. Thank you.'

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:29:08 UTC
