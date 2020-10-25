Log in
UMWA United Mine Workers of America : Remington refusal to pay severance to terminated workers is a “slap in the face”

10/25/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OCTOBER 24, 2020

[ILION, N.Y.] On Friday, October 23, 2020, Remington Outdoor Company told its employees that it was terminating the employment of 585 workers at its Ilion, N.Y. plant effective October 26, 2020 and was cutting off all their health care and other contractual benefits on October 31. Further, the company is refusing to pay severance and accrued vacation benefits, as it is obligated to do under its collective bargaining agreement with the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA).

UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today regarding this treacherous act by the company:

'This outrageous action by Remington Outdoor company is a slap in the face to the employees who built that company into the best firearms manufacturer in the world. UMWA Local Union 717 has already filed a series of grievances under our collective bargaining agreement, and the UMWA International Union is exploring further legal action.

'Our members at Local Union 717, their families and their communities have been on an emotional roller-coaster the last several months. First the company filed for bankruptcy and it looked like the Ilion plant would close for good. Then the union was successful in encouraging a potential buyer to keep jobs in Ilion, and that buyer was able to purchase the plant in the bankruptcy process.

'We are now working with the new company to get the plant reopened and start putting our members back to work. But the old, failed Remington had one more kick in the pants for our members.

'If they think they can get away with this without a fight from the UMWA they had better think again. Our members in Local Union 717 earned those benefits. We are going to do everything we can to ensure that they get them, and then continue working to get the plant reopened under new ownership as soon as possible.'

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 19:29:03 UTC

