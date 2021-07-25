Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UMWA United Mine Workers of America : Yogi Muise, cornerstone member of Cape Breton's Men of the Deeps, has died

07/25/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Source: CBC News

Yogi Muise, a longtime member of Cape Breton's Men of the Deeps, has died.

He performed with the choir of former coal miners for over 50 years.

Muise, who was 85, is being remembered for his love of music as well as being a big, gentle man who loved to listen to people's stories

Stephen Muise, his son and the musical director of the Men of the Deeps, said his father was 'a great man.'

'If you had a story to tell, he would sit and listen, a song to sing, he would sit and listen to you,' said Stephen Muise.

Yogi Muise had no shortage of his own stories to tell. His son said when the choir would get together after shows, his father and Jim (Big) MacLellan would entertain the group for hours.

'He had no trouble commanding a room,' said Stephen Muise. 'If there were stories to be told, Yogi would not fall short.'

Yogi Muise worked as a coal miner in his younger years starting when he was a teenager, but he didn't stay in the profession forever.

He was also a teacher in the New Waterford area of Cape Breton for over 30 years.

Jenn Sheppard, his daughter-in-law, first met him when he taught her science in Grade 9.

She said her first impression was that he was a bear of a man and had a way of drawing you in.

'Anybody you talk to will say, 'He gave me a bear hug and changed my life' or, 'He sat and listened to me and he gave me a piece of advice,'' said Sheppard.

'He was just like a dad to pretty much everybody he met.'

He was also a well-known volunteer that sat on many committees including Glace Bay's Miners Museum.

Sheppard said before he left the miners museum board, he made sure he had a good replacement and that the position was in good hands.

Mary Pat Mombourquette, executive director of the miners museum, said she remembers when the Men of the Deeps went to Kosovo and Muise wrote everything down to tell people about it when he got back home.

'He was just such a thoughtful, kind person to do that, like go out and have these remarkable experiences and then come back and share them,' said Mombourquette.

He spent many years as the business manager for the Men of the Deeps, making all the arrangements when they travelled the world.

Written by: Brent Kelloway

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 16:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13pCredit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker
RE
02:01pTesla restarts model s deliveries after a week-long hold - electrek
RE
01:56pU.s. cdc says 163,025,726 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of july 25 vs 162,725,812 individuals as of july 24
RE
01:56pU.s. cdc says 188,472,188 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of july 25 vs 187,982,826 individuals as of july 24
RE
01:55pU.s. cdc says administered 394,948,975 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 25 vs 341,039,972 doses administered as of july 24
RE
01:54pU.s. cdc says delivered 394,948,975 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 25 vs 394,936,815 doses delivered as of july 24
RE
01:05pEgypt registers primary surplus of 1.4% of GDP in FY 2020-2021 - statement
RE
12:58pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Yogi Muise, cornerstone member of Cape Breton's Men of the Deeps, has died
PU
12:45pRepublican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill
RE
12:40pChina's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Accelerated
2Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
3China crackdown could knock crude oil import growth to 20-year low
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Second podium of the weekend in London for Nyck de Vries and the Mercedes-EQ Formula E ..
5DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC. : DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 1/2 STUDY WITH ETV:I..

HOT NEWS