UMWA United Mine Workers of America : to begin Warrior Met Unity Rallies, pay strike benefits

04/12/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

APRIL 12, 2021

UMWA to begin Warrior Met Unity Rallies, pay strike benefits

[MCCALLA, ALA.] The International Executive Board of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International union held a special meeting today to discuss the strike at Warrior Met, Inc., by around 1,000 members of the UMWA in Alabama.

'The Warrior Met miners have overwhelmingly voted to continue this strike,' UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. 'The union is mobilizing its entire resources to support them.'

The UMWA Board reiterated its support for the strike, including unanimously supporting President Roberts' decision to call the strike on April 1, the vote of the membership to continue the strike on April 9, and the efforts of the Union's negotiating committee led by International Secretary-Treasurer Levi Allen.

Roberts announced the union will begin holding 'Unity Rallies' in the Brookwood, Ala., area for members, families and community supporters to build solidarity and hear from local and national allies. The union is also contributing $50,000 to establishing a relief fund for workers and families. Details for those wishing to contribute to that fund will be available later this week on the UMWA's website, www.umwa.org.

Later this week, the union will pay roughly $600,000 in the first wave of bi-weekly strike benefits to dues-paying members who have participated in strike activity. The union has also purchased health care insurance for striking members and families.

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
