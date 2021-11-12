Log in
UMWA applauds nomination of Chris Williamson to MSHA

11/12/2021 | 05:50pm EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NOVEMBER 12, 2021

UMWA applauds nomination of Chris Williamson to MSHA

[TRIANGLE, VA.] Commenting on the nomination of Chris Williamson to be Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health, United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today:

"Chris Williamson is the most knowledgeable expert on mine safety and health in Washington today. His in-depth understanding of what it takes to keep miners safer and healthier at work is unmatched, and I expect that the Mine Safety and Health Administration will be a stronger advocate for miners under his watch.

"Chris comes from a mining background in West Virginia. Making sure that miners come home safely to their families each and every day is part of his very being. President Biden has made an excellent choice in tapping Chris to be Assistant Secretary, and I urge the Senate to confirm his nomination as soon as possible. America's miners need a tough watchdog and they need him now.

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
