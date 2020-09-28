Log in
UMWA issues Remington bankruptcy update

09/28/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

UMWA issues Remington bankruptcy update

[TRIANGLE, VA.] As the Remington Arms bankruptcy sale process heads to completion in Alabama, the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today:

'Publicly available documents filed over the weekend with the Bankruptcy Court indicate that there could be a successful bidder for certain assets of Remington that would include the Ilion, N.Y., plant, and that bidder would agree to keep the plant open. This is, of course, subject to a final decision by the Court.

'Our goal throughout this process has always been to keep that plant open and our members working. That appears to be on track, at least to this point. The UMWA has been in talks with that bidder about our collective bargaining agreement at the Ilion plant and we will be talking with them further in the coming days should their bid be accepted by the Court tomorrow.

'We do not yet know what the final outcome of the Court proceedings will be, nor do we know what the final outcome of our talks with a successful bidder will be. But this is another step in the process, and I believe it to be a positive one for our members.'

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 16:29:00 UTC
