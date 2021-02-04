Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UMWA's Roberts: No one wants the Remington plant open more than the union

02/04/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FEBRUARY 4, 2021

[ILION, N.Y.] United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today:

'I was surprised and saddened to see news reports about statements Mr. Richmond Italia apparently made regarding the workforce at the former Remington Arms plant in Ilion, New York. I can only believe that he is unaware of the long and deep commitment people in Central New York have to the jobs at that facility and the communities those jobs support. No one wants to see that plant reopen, and reopen as fast as possible, more than the UMWA and the people we represent.

'I have no idea where Mr. Italia is getting the notion that the UMWA intends to strike at that facility. We have certainly not said that to him or his representatives. The terms of the sale agreement that was approved in the Bankruptcy Court require that there be a modified collective bargaining agreement in place when the plant is reopened.

'The best way to do that is not for Roundhill to threaten to take these jobs away from the people who built this company and the communities surrounding it, but for the new owners to come to the bargaining table and hammer out the agreement envisioned in the sale agreement. Raising the issue of a strike while the union is attempting to bargain a fair and equitable agreement in good faith helps no one.

'On the subject of bargaining, I should note that despite the union presenting Roundhill with a proposal for the modified collective bargaining agreement weeks ago, we have yet to receive any response, despite repeated requests for a response and repeated promises from the company that we would get one. Exchanging proposals is how negotiations work, but it requires two parties who are willing to do so.

'Further, the company has failed to respond to our information requests, including a simple one like providing a list of our members who have accepted the company's offer of employment. That is an unfair labor practice and must be immediately remedied.

'We remain ready and willing to meet with them today, tomorrow or any day after to reach an agreement. We are the best partners the new owners could have to get that plant opened as soon as possible. Let's get busy.'

###

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aSELECTIVE INSURANCE : College Competition Appoints Students To Run Virtual Insurance Agencies
PR
08:01aWIX COM : Editor X Launches Out of Beta as the First, Fully Collaborative Website Creation Platform for Designers and Agencies
PR
08:01aNational Kidney Foundation and Award-Winning Actress Debbie Allen Partner with Bayer to Launch New Joint Initiative to Educate on the Increased Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease in People with Type 2 Diabetes
BU
08:01aLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Virtual Insurance Conference
BU
08:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Non-traditional investors eye hotel assets, driving optimism for 2021
PU
08:01aUSIO : Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today
PU
08:01aMATTEL : Developing UNO® Live-Action Motion Picture
BU
08:01aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (CLOV, CLOVW) on Behalf of Investors
BU
08:00aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
07:58aSpend Saturday Night Dreaming With Zayn Malik
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ