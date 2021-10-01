Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UN Day for Older Persons: Canada's Unions Call for Strong Supports for Seniors

10/01/2021 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are marking the UN Day for Older Persons by highlighting the need for strong pension plans and social supports to help seniors retire in dignity at the end of their career.

Canada’s elderly population is growing: Statistics Canada reports that nearly one in every five Canadians is 65 years of age or older. Nearly one in five current retirees have less than $25,000 in savings and investments.

“Our population is aging, but we don’t currently have adequate supports to help keep seniors out of poverty in retirement,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. “With the economic upheaval brought on by COVID, more than one in ten Canadians now say they do not expect to ever retire. And as the number of private-sector workers covered by a decent workplace pension steadily declines, strong public pension benefits are crucial to helping people retire with dignity.”

Over 2 million seniors with low and modest incomes rely on the Guaranteed Income Supplement each month. The current bout of relatively high inflation is especially difficult for pensioners on fixed incomes.

Thankfully, Canada’s public pension benefits - Old Age Security, the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the Canada and Quebec Pension Plans - remain fully indexed against inflation. This inflation protection is yet another reason to expand Canada’s universal public pensions.

“Canada’s unions have been calling for the federal government to expand our social safety net as part of their pandemic recovery plans. Seniors were especially vulnerable to the health impacts of COVID-19, and now many are struggling to manage the financial impacts as well. We owe it to the seniors who helped build this country to ensure that they aren’t left behind in Canada’s recovery plans,” said Bruske.

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca 
613-526-7426


Latest news "Companies"
09:43aCOVESTRO : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
09:43aMASS LUMINOSITY : Releases Teleportation Technology and Voice AI in Partnership With Picovoice
BU
09:43aConnected Innovation Intelligence to Drive the Agenda for Annual Frontier Conference Hosted by PatSnap
BU
09:42a'CONSUMERS AREN'T STUPID' : Google lawyer rejects EU market abuse ruling
RE
09:42aIMV : Potential Response Predictors to IMV's Lead Compound in the DeCidE Clinical Study in Patients with Advanced, Recurrent Ovarian Cancer to be Presented at SITC Annual Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
09:42aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH OFFER (Form 8-K)
PU
09:42aCAVCO INDUSTRIES : Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of The Commodore Corporation
PU
09:42aAVIVAGEN : AB Vista and Avivagen Strike OxC-betaTM Supply Agreement in the United States, Brazil and Thailand
PU
09:42aCOMMVAULT : Sharing in the Caring – Commvault Cares Month 2021!
PU
09:42aRPS : Ecology team's biggest project nominated in RSPB Nature Champions of the Decade
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
4Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
5TotalEnergies, Air Liquide and Vinci launch clean hydrogen infrastructu..

HOT NEWS