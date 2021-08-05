Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UN FAO WORLD FOOD PRICE INDEX FALLS TO 123.0 POINTS IN JULY VS 124.6 IN JUNE

08/05/2021 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UN FAO WORLD FOOD PRICE INDEX FALLS TO 123.0 POINTS IN JULY VS 124.6 IN JUNE


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aDollar holds gains after hawkish Fed comments
RE
04:14aSterling gains ahead of BoE meeting
RE
04:12aUK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998
RE
04:12aUK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998
RE
04:07aNivea maker Beiersdorf enjoys big sales boost
RE
04:01aINFORMATION SERVICES : Nordic Enterprises Seek Help with Ransomware Schemes
BU
04:00aAPAC commercial property investment back to pre-COVID volumes - consultancy
RE
04:00aCrown, forint expected to firm as interest rates rise
RE
04:00aWorld food prices fall for second month in July
RE
04:00aUn fao world food price index falls to 123.0 points in july vs 124.6 in june
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : hikes outlook despite hit to China sales
3BAYER AG : BAYER : boosts drug pipeline with Vividion buy, lifts outlook
4SIEMENS AG : Siemens Third-Quarter Profit and Revenue Rose
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow

HOT NEWS