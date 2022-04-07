UN General Assembly Votes to Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council -- 2nd Update

By William Mauldin

United Nations members on Thursday voted to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council for "gross and systematic violations of human rights," a largely symbolic move that reflects international outrage over the reports of atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians.

The U.N. General Assembly voted 93 to 24 to suspend Russia's participation in the council, which reports on human-rights conditions around the world and responds to complaints, with 58 countries abstaining. Belarus, China, Cuba and Kazakhstan were among the countries that voted against the resolution in an unsuccessful effort to keep Moscow's status on the council.

"Russia's actions are beyond the pale," said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., before the vote. "Russia is not only committing human-rights violations--it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security."

The vote comes two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech called for a much bigger step: for Russia to be stripped of its permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, the premier U.N. panel that issues binding resolutions. Western diplomats don't see a path to changing Moscow's status on the Security Council, where Russia has used its veto to block resolutions on the Ukraine war.

Instead, the U.S., most European nations and their allies have sought to isolate Russia on the world stage, pressuring nations to impose sanctions on Moscow and publicly denounce the invasion of Ukraine and what they say are war crimes committed there.

Russia's representative at the assembly, Gennady Kuzmin, called before the vote for "all those present here to really consider your decision and to vote against the attempt by Western countries and their allies to destroy the existing human-rights architecture."

"We reject the untruthful allegations against us based on staged events and widely circulated fakes," Mr. Kuzmin said of the reports of atrocities outside Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Moscow won more countries to its side than at recent General Assembly votes. Some countries explained their vote to support Russia by saying more time is needed to investigate human-rights violations in Ukraine, or by accusing the U.S. and its allies of sidelining Moscow and their other adversaries.

"It is an effort by Western countries to impose their hegemony and control over the world through besieging Russia and punishment for its independent foreign policy," said Syria's ambassador to the U.N., Bassam al-Sabbagh.

He said that the campaign against Russia has "no relations to human rights in the Ukraine or anywhere else."

China's ambassador, Zhang Jun, said that "before a full picture is clear, all sides should exercise restraint and avoid unfounded accusations."

Countries frequently criticized over human rights have an incentive to pursue membership in the U.N. Human Rights Council, which includes China, Cuba and Venezuela, and to persuade other nations to vote for them, since a seat on the 47-member council in Geneva can shield a country from some criticism. Saudi Arabia ran for a seat in 2020 but didn't receive enough votes. Trump administration officials withdrew the U.S. from the council, in part over what the administration said was its disproportionate attention to human rights in Israel, but the Biden administration regained a seat, promising to seek changes.

