UN Sanctions Notice - 08 Oct 2020

United Nations Nations Unies H E A D Q U A R T E R S • S I E G E N E W Y O R K , N Y 1 0 0 1 7 T E L . : 1 ( 2 1 2 ) 9 6 3 . 1 2 3 4 • FA X : 1 ( 2 1 2 ) 9 6 3 . 4 8 7 9 R E F E R E N C E : SCA/2/20 (16) The Chair of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities presents his compliments to the Permanent Representatives and Observers to the United Nations and wishes to convey the following: On 8 October 2020, the Committee approved the addition of the entry specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. Individuals QDi.428 Name: 1: JAMAL 2: HUSSEIN 3: HASSAN 4: ZEINIYE Name (original script): هينيز نسح نيسح لامج Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 17 Aug 1972 b) 1 Jan 1972 POB: a) Benghazi, Libya b) Al Tall, Syrian Arab Republic c) Tell Mnin, Syrian Arab Republic Good quality a.k.a.: Jamal Husayn Zayniyah Low quality a.k.a: a) Abu Malek El Talleh b) Abu Hussein c) abu-Malikal-Ansarid) Abu-Malikal-Shamie) Abu-Malikal-TalliNationality: Syrian Arab Republic Passport No: Syrian Passport No: 3987189 National identification No: a) 13080011550 b) Syrian Identification Card No. 5877002 issued 25 May 2011 Address: a) Syrian Arab Republic b) Arsal, Bekaa, Lebanon Listed on 8 Oct. 2020 Other information: Leader of AL-NUSRAH FRONT FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE LEVANT (QDe.137) in West Kalamoun, Syrian Arab Republic. Mother's name is Amina Tohmeh. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individualsclick here The names of individuals and entities on the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the "Press Releases" section on the Committee's website: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/press-releases. To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities associated with ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida and subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee's website at the following

URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list. The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-QaidaSanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format and is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list. In accordance with paragraph 19 of resolution 1526 (2004), the Secretariat automatically conveys updates of the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List to States, regional and sub-regional organizations by e-mail shortly following the postings of such updates on the Committee's website. Member States are invited to submit any updated or new information for this purpose to the Secretariat by e-mail to: SC-1267-Committee@un.org. The Committee encourages all States to allow implementation of updates of the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List based on e- mails, soft-copy notices, or website postings. 8 October 2020

Narrative Summary QDi.428 Jamal Hussein Hassan Zeiniye Date on which the narrative summary became available: 8 October 2020 Reason for listing: Jamal Hussein Hassan Zeiniye was listed on 8 October 2020 pursuant to paragraphs 3 and 5 of resolution 2253 (2015) as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of" and "recruiting for" Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) and Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Additional information: Jamal Hussein Hassan Zeiniye is a top leader and member of AL-NUSRAH FRONT FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE LEVANT, and Head of Al-Nusrah front in "West Kalamoun" area in Syrian Arab Republic. He managed fundraising operations and distributed funds for the purpose of planning and perpetrating terrorist activities. He also planned and participated in armed conflicts against Lebanese Military Armed Forces. He is responsible for the terrorist attack against "Al Majzoub" coffee shop in Jabal Mehsen area in Tripoli on Jan 10th, 2015. He is also responsible for the kidnapping, attempting to kill and the killing of Lebanese soldiers, army officers and law enforcement officers. He also issued orders to attack several areas in Lebanon through suicide bombers and explosives and was involved in recruiting terrorists and the creation of small terrorist cells. He is currently on the run. Related listed individuals and entities: Al-Qaida (QDe.004), listed on 6 October 2001 AL-NUSRAH FRONT FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE LEVANT (QDe.137), listed on 14 May 2014

