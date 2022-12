(Reuters) - The United Nations Secretary-General has called for an investigation into allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian army, the U.N spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Nigeria's defence chief said the military will not investigate the report because it was not true.

