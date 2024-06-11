STORY: U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT FOR JUNE 2024, JOONKOOK HWANG: "The draft resolution has been adopted..."?

The United Nations Security Council backed a plan on Monday for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It's the plan U.S. President Joe Biden outlined on May 31, aimed at ending the eight-month-long war.

Monday's resolution welcomes that proposal, says Israel has accepted the deal and calls on Hamas to agree to it.

HWANG: "Those in favor of the draft resolution..." // "...please raise their hand."

Fourteen security council members voted in favor.

:: HWANG: "Abstentions?"

Russia abstained.

Its ambassador asked what Israel had specifically agreed to.

Hamas welcomed the adoption of the U.S.-drafted resolution.

In a statement the militant group said it's ready to cooperate with mediators over implementing the plan's principles.

:: May 31, 2024

JOE BIDEN: "It's time for the war to end..."

The resolution supports a three-phase ceasefire plan laid out by Biden, which he described as an Israeli initiative.

Negotiators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been trying to hash out a ceasefire for months.

:: Released October 7, 2023

Hamas says it wants a permanent end to the war in Gaza and Israeli withdrawal from the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Israel is retaliating against Hamas, which rules Gaza, over the October 7 attack by its militants.

More than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

:: May 31, 2024

More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli assault, according to Gaza health authorities.