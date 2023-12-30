STORY: Russia drew sharp criticism at the UN Security Council on Friday (December 29) for launching massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine

...after Kyiv called for an urgent meeting to address the strikes.

They killed at least 31 civilians and wounded more than 160 others in the biggest aerial attacks since the start of the war in February 2022, according to officials.

Poland said a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace before returning to Ukraine.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari:

"Mr. President, tragically, 2023 is ending as it began, with devastating violence against the people of Ukraine. Once again, Ukrainians are forced to spend holidays seeking shelter, clearing the rubble and burying the dead amidst freezing temperatures."

Most council members, including the United States, France and Britain, condemned the attacks on Ukraine.

China did not condemn the attacks and called for a "political solution to the war in Ukraine.

Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said in a lengthy response that Russia had launched attacks only on military infrastructure in Ukraine.

He added that Ukraine's air defense systems were responsible for civilian casualties.