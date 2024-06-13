UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to the siege of al-Fashir - a city of 1.8 million people in Sudan's North Dafur region - by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and an immediate end to fighting in the area.

The 15-member council adopted a British-drafted resolution that also calls for the withdrawal of all fighters that threaten the safety and security of civilians in al-Fashir, the last big city in the vast, western Darfur region not under RSF control.

War erupted in Sudan in April last year between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), creating the world's largest displacement crisis. Top U.N. officials have warned that the worsening violence around al-Fashir threatens to "unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech)