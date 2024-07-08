UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday over a Russian attack on Ukraine that struck Kyiv's main children's hospital, said diplomats.

Russia blasted the hospital with a missile in broad daylight on Monday and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 36 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Russian strikes, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. Guterres found the attack on the children's hospital and another medical facility "particularly shocking," Dujarric said.

"Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately," he said.

The Security Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning was requested by Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia and the United States.

"We will call out Russia's cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital," Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in an X post.

The Russian defense ministry said its forces attacked defense industry targets and aviation bases. It has denied targeting civilians, although its attacks have killed thousands of civilians since its invasion in February 2022.

