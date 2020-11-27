UN United Nations : Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations Recommends Suspending Consultative Status of 187 Entities, Reinstating 56, in Exceptional Resumed Session

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) held an exceptional one‑day 2020 resumed session today owing to the COVID‑19 pandemic, during which it recommended suspending the consultative status of 187 organizations with the Economic and Social Council due to their failure to provided quadrennial reports for a specified period.

During a brief in-person meeting, held in the General Assembly chamber, the Committee also recommended reinstating consultative status for 56 organizations which had submitted the required reports, while also withdrawing that status for 142 organizations.

Briefing on the events since the end of the regular session in February, Committee Chair Mohamed Awadalla Sallam Adam (Sudan) recalled that the resumed session originally scheduled from 18 to 28 May and 5 June, was not held due to COVID‑19-related restrictions introduced at United Nations Headquarters. The Economic and Social Council subsequently decided to hold the resumed session in August. Meanwhile, one of the information technology platforms used by the NGO Branch of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs' Office for Economic and Social Council Support and Coordination was hacked in June, thus making it impossible to access data on applications in the Paperless Committee system.

Due to this information security incident and the pandemic-induced problems, efforts aimed at convening the resumed session from 31 August to 4 September proved unsuccessful, he said. On 8 October, the Committee met informally, subsequently encouraging its Bureau to continue its efforts at convening a short resumed session before the end of this year and to seek the Council's support in extending the time and resources allocated to the Committee to 2021. On 25 November, he said, the Council authorized the Committee to convene today's meeting and authorized eight additional meetings of the Committee in 2021 to make up for the time lost in 2020. (See Press Release ECOSOC/7029.)

As the Committee turned its attention to quadrennial reports submitted by non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Council, the Chair recalled that, upon the Committee's proposal, the Council extended the deadline for the submission of such reports to 1 July this year, given the difficulties encountered by many NGOs in submitting their reports on time due to the pandemic-related disruptions.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non‑governmental organizations. Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Suspensions

Pursuant to resolution 2008/4 of the Economic and Social Council, the Committee recommended the suspension of the following 187 non‑governmental organizations due to their failure to provide quadrennial reports for a specified period (document E/C.2/2020/CRP.51):

5th Pillar

Abantu for Development (People for Development)

Advocates for International Development

African British Returnees International Ltd.

Afromedianet

Al-Fidaa Foundation

Alliance for Nuclear Accountability

The American Conservative Union

Asayesefid (White Cane)

Asian Centre for Organization Research and Development

Asociación Civil ONGD Educación, Ambiente y Territorio

Asociación de Federaciones y Asociaciones de Empresarias del Mediterráneo

Association de Défense des Droits de l'Homme

Association des Consommateurs de Télécommunication de Cote d´ivoire

Association d'interet régional-AIR

Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH)

Association of Global South Studies (AGSS)

Association of World Reindeer Herders

Athletes United for Peace

Belgrade Centre for Human Rights

Cameroun Terre Nouvelle

Centre for Budget and Policy Studies

Centro de Estudios de Estado y Sociedad (CEDES) - Center for the Study of State and Society

Child Concern

Child Helpline International

China Green Foundation

China Society of Administrative Reform

CITYNET - Regional Network of Local Authorities for the Management of Human Settlements

Coalition gaie et lesbienne du Québec

Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America - CADCA

Confederación Latinoamericana De Cooperativas De Ahorro Y Crédito

Conference of European Churches

Conservation Force, Inc.

Corrections India

Council for American Students in International Negotiations

Council for International Development

Covenant House

Cross-Cultural Solutions

David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies

Daytop Village Foundation, Inc.

Dignity International

East and Central African Association for Indigenous Rights Inc.

Ensemble luttons contre le Sida

Equit Institute

Ethiopian Social Assistance Committee

Eurasia Reiyukai

Euromontana (European Association for Mountain Areas)

Fairfood International

Fairtrade Labelling Organizations International e.V.

Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations, Inc.

Feed the Children, Inc.

Fielding Graduate University

Fondation Guilé

Fondation Humanus/Humanus International

Foreign Mission Board of the National Baptist Convention of the United States of America

France Libertes: Fondation Danielle Mitterrand

Free Africa Foundation Ghana

Fundación País Libre

Gadejuristen

Galkayo Medical Centre (GMC)

Ganja Agribusiness Association

Give to Colombia

Global Action on Aging

Global Exchange

Global New Car Assessment Programme

Groupe d'action pour la survie, la santé et l'éducation de la mère et de l'enfant (GASSEME)

Groupement d'Appui aux Initiatives Economiques des Femmes

Groupement Romand D'études des Addictions GREA

GS1

Gulf Research Center Foundation

Health and Humanitarian Aid Foundation

Human Rights Defence Centre

Hunt Alternatives Fund

HYDROAID Water for Development Institute

Inclusion International (International League of Societies for Persons with Mental Handicaps)

Independent Advocacy Project LTDGTE

Information Habitat: Where Information Lives (IHWIL)

Initiatives: Women in Development

International Administrative Science Association

International Art & Technology Cooperation Organization

International Association for Volunteer Effort

International Association of Homes and Services for the Ageing

International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development

International Chamber of Shipping

International Confederation for Family Support

International Council for Adult Education

International Driving Tests Committee

International Federation for Housing and Planning

International Forum for Child Welfare

International Institute of Humanitarian Law

International Islamic Committee for Woman and Child

International Muslim Women's Union

International Network for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association

International Planned Parenthood Federation, East and Southeast Asia and Oceania Region (IPPF ESEAOR)

International Road Safety

International Social Security Association

International Thai Foundation Ltd.

International Trademark Association

International Veterinary Students Association (Ivsa)

Inter-Press Service International Association

Isfahan Human Rights and Development Organization

Islamic Chamber Research and Information Center (ICRIC)

Islamic Human Rights Commission

Jana Utthan Pratisthan - JUP/Academy for Public Upliftment

Japan Fellowship of Reconciliation Nihon Yuwa-kai

Japan Overseas Cooperative Association

JASMAR Human Security Organization

Kids Can Free the Children

Korea Green Foundation

Lassalle-Institut

League of Persons with Disabilities

Life Ethics Educational Association

Mandat International

Mentor Foundation

Minaret of Freedom Institute

Mountain Area Information Network

Muhammadiyah Association

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

National Association of Home Builders of the United States

National Organization for Marriage Education Fund

National Right to Life Educational Trust Fund

National Union of the Association of Protection of Motherhood, Childhood and Families

National Women's Welfare Society Darwha, Distt. Yavatmal

Network Movement for Justice and Development

New Human Rights

The New Seminary

Niger Talents

NVO 'Preporod'

Oil Change International

ONG Carbone Guinée

Organizzazione Mondiale Degli Agricoltori

Peace Family and Media Association

Peramangk Heritage Association Incorporated

Perhaps... Kids Meeting Kids Can Make a Difference

Plan Suomi Säätio

Prison Fellowship International

Pukar Foundation

Queensland Association of Independent Legal Services Inc.

Resources for the Future, Inc.

Reyhaneh Nabi Art & Cultural Center

Rural Women Environmental Protection Association

Safari Club International Foundation

Samoa Umbrella for Non-Governmental Organization Incorporated

Service and Research Institute on Family and Children

Several Sources Foundation

Simon Wiesenthal Center

Society for the Protection of Unborn Children

SODALITAS, Association for the Development of Entrepreneurship in the Civil Society

Sonke Gender Justice Networ

The Southern Diaspora Research and Development Center, Inc.

Specified Non-profit Corporation, Health and Global Policy Institute

Sri Lanka Anti Narcotics Association

St. Joan's International Alliance

Stichting African Sky

Sucardif Association

Sudanese Women General Union

Support Humanity Organization

Support to Deprived Peoples (S.D.P.)

Surfrider Foundation Europe

The Arab Anti-Corruption Organisation

The Founders Development organization Badin

Toplumsal Haklar ve Araştirmalar Derneği (TOHAD)

Trakya Kalkinma Dernegi

Transparency International

Trennungsväter e.V.

Trust for Sustainable Livelihoods

Turkish Economic and Social Studies Foundation

Turkish Philanthropy Funds

Ukrainian World Congress

Umid Support to social development public union

United Deeds (Actions concertées)

Users and Survivors of Psychiatry in Kenya (USP-K)

Victim Support Europe

Victorious Youths Movement

Visión para el Desarrollo

Wash United gGmbh

Wittenberg Center for Alternative Resources

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center

Women Support Center

Women Watch Afrika, Inc.

World Conference of Religions for Peace

World Fellowship of Buddhists

World Futures Studies Federation

World Togolese Foundation, Inc.

WorldTeach, Inc.

Worldwide Organization for Women

Reinstatement of Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council reinstate the following 56 organizations with consultative status after they submitted the required reports (document E/C.2/2020/CRP.53):

Ain o Salish Kendra - Law and Mediation Centre

Asociacion Civil Consorcio Desarrollo y Justicia

Asociación Interamericana para la Defensa del Ambiente

Association Africaine de l'Eau

Association of Women for Action and Research

Association of Women in Technology in Nigeria

Association pour la Lutte contre le Travail des Enfants au Niger

Ayande Roshan Nokhbegan Foundation

Biopolitics International Organisation

Caucasus Environmental NGO Network

Centre de recherches et de promotion pour la sauvegarde des sites et monuments historiques en Afrique

Co-Habiter

Cooperation and Participation in Overseas NGOs

Defense Small Arms Advisory Council

Eco-Accord - Center for Environment and Sustainable Development

EMDR Humanitarian Assistance Programs, Inc.

Exodus Cry Inc

Family Research Council

Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya

Femmes Afrique solidarité

Fondation Chantal Biya

Fundacion Alvaralice

Fundación Lonxanet para la Pesca Sostenible

Global Witness

Green Asia Network

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan

Humanitarian Accountability Partnership International

Indigenous People of Africa Coordinating Committee

Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies e.V. (IASS)

International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

International Coastal and Ocean Organization

International Planned Parenthood Federation, Africa Region

International Voice of Justice

Internet Society

Israel Women's Network

Kongres Wanita Indonesia

Korea International Volunteer Organization (KVO)

Nehru Foundation for Development - Centre for Environment Education Society

Netherlands Centre for Indigenous Peoples (NCIV)

New Reality International

ONG Kala Geneve International

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT)

Pakistan Youth Organization

Rainforest Foundation

Rainforest Foundation International

Rehabilitation International

Russian Community of Latvia

Stichting Global Forest Coalition

The Vanier Institute of the Family - L'institut Vanier de la Famille

United Network of Young Peacebuilders (UNOY Peacebuilders)

Universal Muslim Association of America, Inc.

Vital Voices Global Partnership

Voluntary Aid Association

Women and Law in Southern Africa Research and Educational Trust

World Road Association

World Student Christian Federation

Withdrawal of Application

The Committee recommended to the Economic and Social Council that the consultative status of 142 organizations be withdrawn, also pursuant to resolution 2208/4 (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.42):