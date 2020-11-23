Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UN United Nations : Pandemic Created Opportunity for Global ReSet, Says Secretary-General in Closing Remarks to High-Level Dialogue, Stressing ‘We Must Seize It'

11/23/2020 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following are UN Secretary‑General António Guterres' closing remarks at the high‑level interactive dialogue with heads of regional and other organizations, today:

Thank you for your reflections. Our fruitful discussion today demonstrates our resolve to enhance our partnership. It is undeniable that the longer‑term effects of the pandemic, most notably its socioeconomic fallout, will shape our work for years to come.

Entire regions that were making progress on eradicating poverty, narrowing inequality and building resilience have been set back by years. The world is further off track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

In a globalized world, we are only as strong as the most vulnerable of us. We all recognize that any COVID‑19 vaccine must be a global public good, and I count on your strong support for the COVAX Facility [COVID‑19 Vaccine Global Access].

I am heartened by your strong support for a global ceasefire and count on the continued efforts of your organizations to advance it on the ground despite the obstacles we know well: deep mistrust, spoilers and geopolitical tensions. With today's discussions, we are beginning conversations on how to usher in an improved model for global governance based on full, inclusive and equal participation in global institutions. The developing world must have a far stronger voice in global decision‑making.

Earlier this year, I called for the response to the pandemic to be based on a New Social Contract and New Global Deal to ensure that power, wealth and opportunities are shared more broadly and fairly both at the national and international levels. In order to do so, international cooperation must adapt.

As I mentioned this morning, we need a new, reinvigorated multilateralism: a networked multilateralism, in which the United Nations, regional organizations, international financial institutions and others work together more closely; and an inclusive multilateralism, fully representative of all components of our societies - in particular women - and drawing on civil society, cities and local governments, businesses and young people.

This will be at the heart of our ongoing reflection on how to advance our common agenda, and I view today's conversations as making a valuable contribution to what a more effective multilateralism could look like to improve global governance. The pandemic has created an opportunity for a global reset. We must seize it. Thank you.

* *** *

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pBlackRock to buy Aperio for $1.05 bln from Golden Gate Capital, employees
RE
05:49pU.S. regulator issues report on negative oil prices
RE
05:44pInvestors welcome Yellen as Biden's Treasury nominee
RE
05:41pUN UNITED NATIONS : Pandemic Created Opportunity for Global ReSet, Says Secretary-General in Closing Remarks to High-Level Dialogue, Stressing ‘We Must Seize It'
PU
05:36pCURTISS WRIGHT CONTROLS : Wright Declares Dividend of $0.17 Per Share for Common Stock
PU
05:35pUtilities Flat Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Tick Up As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pAmbassador Robert Holleyman Discusses Post-Election Trade Policy at Washington International Trade Association Event
PU
05:31pTHE EQUALITY EQUATION : Advancing the Participation of Women and Girls in STEM
PU
05:31pBOOSTING AFRICA'S FOOD SUPPLY : Rethinking Aflatoxin Management for Improved Food Trade in East Africa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
3DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
4AVIC JOY HOLDINGS (HK) LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: In latest China jab, U.S. drafts list of 89 firms with military ti..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ