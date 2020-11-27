Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UN United Nations : Second Committee Approves Three Resolutions, including One on Protecting Global Climate for Present, Future Generations

11/27/2020 | 04:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved three draft resolutions, including one urging Member States and other stakeholders to bolster collective action in tackling negative impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic on agriculture development, food security and nutrition.

Further to that draft, on 'Agriculture development, food security and nutrition' (document A/C.2/75/L.56), approved without a vote, the General Assembly would stress the need for urgent action to recover momentum in ending hunger and malnutrition. It would underline the importance of addressing hunger's causes and effects and promoting improved nutrition as well as sustainable agriculture and food systems.

Addressing the text, the European Union's delegate said COVID‑19 could trigger hunger crises around the world, adding that the current resolution should provide a blueprint for food security. The United Kingdom's representative said States must urgently rethink future environmental action and climate change, as 2021 will be a critical year for addressing global food challenges.

The Committee then approved a draft on 'Protection of global climate for present and future generations of humankind' (document A/C.2/75/L.26/Rev.1), by which the Assembly would express concern that Paris Agreement contributions are insufficient. Action is needed to hold the increase in global average temperature at well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, it emphasizes.

By further terms, the Assembly would underscore the need to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change and extreme weather events. It would urge Member States to continue engaging in adaptation planning and enhance cooperation on disaster risk reduction.

Speaking to that draft, China's delegate said the international community must uphold multilateralism and inject new impetus into global action against climate change. The Russian Federation's representative expressed concern over attempts in consultations to push a unilateral approach, as the coronavirus places an unprecedented burden on global health systems and employment.

Belize's delegate, speaking for the Alliance of Small Island States, said the resolution falls short on funding assistance to combat climate change, stressing that developed States are legally obliged to provide it. Similarly, India's representative accused developed countries of moving the goalposts, urging them to stop revising targets and implement climate funding commitments.

Rounding up the meeting, the Committee approved a text titled 'United Nations Conference on the Midterm Comprehensive Review of the Implementation of the Objectives of the International Decade for Action, 'Water for Sustainable Development', 2018‑2028'. By that draft, the Assembly would decide to convene from 22 to 24 March 2023 in New York the above Conference, placing a focus on the sustainable management of water resources.

By further terms, the organ would welcome an offer by the Governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands to co-host and fund the Conference. It would also decide that the Conference should identify progress made in implementing the Decade's objectives, identify possible obstacles in achieving them and pinpoint innovative ways to support their implementation and accelerate progress.

On that draft, the delegate of the Netherlands urged the international community to speed up efforts to implement water-related goals, adding that the year 2020 has reinforced their importance for sustainable development. Similarly, Japan's delegate noted that water-related disasters should become more intense and frequent due to climate change, stressing the need to make comprehensive efforts to confront this.

Also explaining their positions were the representatives of the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Botswana, Venezuela, Angola, Libya, Yemen, Dominican Republic, Tunisia, Mozambique, Gabon, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Kenya, Chad, Guyana (on behalf of the 'Group of 77' developing countries and China), Egypt, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Ethiopia, Iraq and Afghanistan. An observer for the Holy See also spoke.

The Committee will meet again at a date and time to be announced in the United Nations Journal to consider further draft resolutions.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 21:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pU.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
RE
05:22pEU ready to concede on Brexit fishing rights - the Telegraph
RE
05:17pUN UNITED NATIONS : Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations Recommends Suspending Consultative Status of 187 Entities, Reinstating 56, in Exceptional Resumed Session
PU
04:57pAfrica's Customs chiefs commit to implementing new continental Covid-19 trade facilitation guidelines
PU
04:57pDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN A POST-COVID WORLD : Africa continues to trail other regions says new report
PU
04:54pUK's strict COVID-19 tiers system to remain in place until Easter Monday - The Sun
RE
04:34pSONY : Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds
RE
04:29pUN UNITED NATIONS : Second Committee Approves Three Resolutions, including One on Protecting Global Climate for Present, Future Generations
PU
04:16pWALL STREET TOO GIDDY OVER VACCINES : economist
RE
04:06pTSX rises 0.32% to 17,406.89
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
3Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
5BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ