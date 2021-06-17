UN United Nations : Director-General's opening remarks at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Assembly

Madam Speaker,

Your Excellency Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Chairman of the OECS,

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,



Good morning to you all - good afternoon from Geneva - and thank you for the opportunity to address you today. This is such a great honour.

First of all, I would like to congratulate you as you celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.



Regional platforms like OECS are so important for identifying shared solutions to shared challenges, from the existential threat of climate change, to the increasing burden of noncommunicable diseases and, of course, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I know that many of your nations experienced a surge in cases in the first part of this year, but I'm pleased to see that for most of you, weekly reported cases and deaths have now declined.

But beyond the death and disease caused by the virus itself, I know the pandemic has had a serious impact on your economies and communities.

When we met in March, many of you spoke especially about the effects on tourism.

And you spoke about the need to gain more access to vaccines to protect your people and reopen your societies.

At the time, more than 411 million doses of vaccine had been administered globally, but 76% were in just 10 countries.

Since then, the number of vaccines administered globally has increased almost six-fold to 2.4 billion doses, but unfortunately the percentage has not changed.



Vaccine nationalism and severe supply constraints have put COVAX far behind where we hoped to be by now.



When I addressed the G7 Summit last weekend, I said that we are in the race of our lives, but it's not a fair race, and most countries have not left the starting line.

Of course, I welcome the announcement made by the G7 that together they will donate 870 million vaccine doses, primarily through COVAX.

This is a big help, but countries like yours need vaccines now, not next year.

Even as we do everything we can to increase the production and distribution of vaccines, it's important to remember that we have many other effective tools to prevent transmission and save lives.

Many countries around the world, including yours, have shown they can control COVID-19 with the tailored and consistent use of public health and social measures.

The threat of new, more transmissible variants makes these measures more important than ever, especially for those who are unprotected against COVID-19 - which is most of the world's population.



===

Excellencies, the pandemic is asking us many questions and teaching us many lessons.

I would like to outline three in particular.



First, the pandemic is a vivid reminder of the need for all countries to further strengthen their core capacities to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from health emergencies.

There are several critical elements of preparedness that small island states must prioritize, including sharing samples, logistics, surveillance and capacities at points of entry.



Regional cooperation, as you know, is vital.



I know many of you face constraints in human resource capacity to carry out surveillance, contact tracing, testing and clinical care.



And I know your small populations and economies of scale pose challenges for the procurement of medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics.



But you have shown these challenges can be addressed by working together through initiatives like the OECS Pharmaceutical Procurement Services.



So we seek your commitment to increased investments in resilient health systems, built on strong primary health care.

WHO and PAHO stand ready to support you to make smart investments that deliver strong returns in the form of healthier, safer and more productive societies.



===

Second, the pandemic has taught us that we can only protect and promote the health of humans with a One Health approach that includes the health of animals and our environment.



You know this only too well as you see the effects of climate change washing up on your beaches.



So as you recover and rebuild from the pandemic, we seek your commitment to a One Health approach at home, and your continued global advocacy to fight climate change.



To support this effort, WHO last year published a Manifesto for a Healthy Recovery, which provides six policy prescriptions and more than 80 concrete actions for building back greener.



===



And third, the pandemic has shown us that we can only respond to shared threats with shared solutions.



There is now an emerging consensus for the idea of an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response, to provide the solid foundation for closer international collaboration to share the data, information, resources, technology and tools that every nation needs to keep its people safe.

As you know, at last month's World Health Assembly, Member States agreed to hold a Special Session of the Assembly this November to discuss the idea of a treaty.

We seek the support of OECS Member States for this idea, and we welcome your active participation in its development.



===



Excellencies,



In less than two weeks, WHO will host the first SIDS Summit for Health, to address the critical health challenges faced by small island development states in the Caribbean and around the world.



We expect one of the outcomes of the Summit to be a SIDS Leaders Group for Health, which will include several Heads of State and Government.



I look forward to the participation of OECS member states in this important Summit.

The pandemic has reminded us that when health is at risk, everything is at risk, but when health is protected and promoted, individuals, families, communities and nations can thrive.



WHO and PAHO remain completely committed to supporting each of you to build a healthier, safer, fairer and more sustainable future for the people of the Eastern Caribbean, and of the whole world.



I thank you.