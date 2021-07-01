UN United Nations : UNICEF signs COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

COPENHAGEN/NEW YORK, 1 July 2021 - UNICEF has signed a long-term agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the COVAX Facility.

Through the supply agreement, UNICEF, along with procurement partners including the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), will have access to up to 200 million doses of the single-dose vaccine in 2021 for 92 countries supported by the Advance Market Commitment and also some self-financing countries. This is the 6th such agreement that UNICEF has completed for COVID-19 vaccines, previous agreements have been announced with the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Human Vaccine and Moderna.

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV's COVID-19 vaccine received a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) in March and in May the COVAX Facility announced that it had signed an Advance Purchase Agreement to secure access to 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 with an option for an additional 300 million doses in 2022. The vaccine has a 24-month shelf life provided it is stored at -20C as approved under the WHO Emergency Use Listing.

Deliveries of the vaccine are expected to begin towards the end of the third quarter of 2021, once Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has confirmed the timeline for supply start. The COVAX Allocation Framework will determine the dose allocations to COVAX participants taking into consideration access, country readiness, vaccine supply through COVAX to date, operating and supply aspects and other parameters.

The goal of the COVAX Facility is to help address the acute phase of the global pandemic by the end of 2021 by providing rapid, fair and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines to all participating countries and territories regardless of income level.

The COVAX Facility, co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, together with UNICEF, aims to provide access to approved COVID-19 vaccines, enabling the protection of frontline health care and social workers, as well as other high-risk and vulnerable groups.

