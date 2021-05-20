Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UN United Nations : WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the virtual press conference on One Health High Level Expert Panel

05/20/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Your Excellency Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France,

Your Excellency Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany,

Professor Wanda Markotter and Professor Thomas Mettenleiter,

Mr Qu Dongyu, Ms Inger Andersen, Dr Monique Eloit,

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening,

First of all, I would like to thank the governments of France and Germany for their leadership and support in establishing the One Health High-Level Expert Panel.

Its creation fulfils a commitment made at the Paris Peace Forum last November.

I also want to give a special thanks to the co-chairs, Professor Markotter and Professor Mettenleiter, and the other panelists for lending us their time and expertise.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a powerful demonstration that human health does not exist in a vacuum, and nor can our efforts to protect and promote it.

The close links between human, animal and environmental health demand close collaboration, communication and coordination between the relevant sectors.

One Health is not a new concept, but the High-Level Expert Panel is a much-needed initiative to take it to the next level.

The High-Level Expert Panel will advise us on how to bridge the gaps between sectors, connecting veterinary and human medicine and environmental issues, and to address the challenge of implementation at both the global and country level.

The work of the panel will help us advocate for bold policy measures and investments to reduce the risk of future pandemics and to change harmful practices that threaten us now and in future generations.

The four organizations that will participate in the Joint Secretariat bring world-class expertise in their respective areas. We believe that by working together more closely in this way, we will be much more than the sum of our parts.

One of the many lessons of the pandemic is that we can only confront shared threats with shared solutions.

Thank you once again to France and Germany for your support, and to my colleagues at FAO, OIE and UNEP.

Now let's get to work.

I thank you.

Disclaimer

WHO - World Health Organization published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 17:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pElliott-backed Triple Flag steady in market debut after Canada's biggest mining IPO in 9 years
RE
01:39pCVB FINANCIAL CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:37pSNAP  : Celebrating APIDA Heritage Month
PU
01:37pELECNOR S A  : Full text of the notice of call to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01:36pMAINSTREET BANCSHARES, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:36pPOSHMARK, INC.  : and Snap, Inc. Partner to Bring Social Shopping to Snapchat
PR
01:36pDiversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Mental Health, and Return to the Workplace Take Center Stage at Virgin Pulse's Global THRIVEx Summit
GL
01:36pSNAP INC.  : Announces New Partnerships and Developer Tools Across Snap Kit, Games, Minis, Bitmoji and Snap Map
BU
01:36pEQS-ADHOC  : FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021
DJ
01:36pSNAP INC.  : Announces New Tools and Monetization Opportunities for Creators; Launches Web Destination for Spotlight, Snapchat's User-Generated Entertainment Platform
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
2Crypto recovery rally fades as Treasury proposal weighs on gains
3Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high
4FTSE 100 : Industrials push FTSE 100 higher; Trainline slumps
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Every second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food

HOT NEWS