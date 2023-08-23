Winnie Byanyima, executive-director of the Geneva-based agency tasked with fighting AIDS (UNAIDS), said in a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, that a security guard called police as she exercised in a private park outside the building where she has lived for three years.
"I've had enough of racist harassment," wrote Byanyima, who is Black, alongside a photo of two white police officers. "The cops treated me like an intruder in my own space," she said, followed by an angry emoticon.
A Geneva police spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A UNAIDS spokesperson could not be reached for further details.
The event recalled an incident at a Swiss luxury store in 2013 when a shop assistant refused to show U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey a $38,100 handbag.
More recently, a group of U.N. experts said last year there was systemic racism in Switzerland in a report that raised serious concerns about "excessive use of force and the expectation of immunity by police".
A government-mandated study acknowledged the problem was structural and said measures had so far been insufficient.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
By Emma Farge