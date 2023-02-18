UN allocates $250 mln for crises like famine threat in Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations will
spend $250 million from its emergency fund to tackle "forgotten
crises' around the world, including helping communities that are
facing the risk of famine in Africa, its secretary general said
on Saturday.
"I'm announcing the largest-ever allocation from our United
Nations Central Emergency Response Fund," Antonio Guterres told
a news conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union
summit in Ethiopia.
