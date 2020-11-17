UN approves extra steps to curb shipping emissions

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations shipping
agency on Tuesday approved measures to boost energy efficiency
in vessels as part of efforts to reduce the industry's carbon
footprint, a UN spokeswoman said.
Countries approved the additional regulations to reduce the
carbon intensity of commercial ships at this week's virtual
Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) session of the
International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Green groups opposed the approval, saying it would allow the
shipping sector's share of emissions to keep rising over the
next decade, when limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees
Celsius, in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord, requires
greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) to be halved.
"The IMO has decided that emissions can keep on growing for
10 years at least. Their complacency is breathtaking," John
Maggs of the Clean Shipping Coalition said.
The measures, which aim to reduce the carbon intensity of
existing ships, add to already agreed energy efficiency
regulations for new vessels and aim to reduce the carbon
intensity of international shipping by 40% by 2030 compared with
2008 levels.
The IMO has said it aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas
emissions from ships by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050, but is
under pressure to speed up action.
Shipping officials have also said the industry must act now
to meet the 2050 targets.
IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim said on Monday at the start
of the MEPC that it was "of utmost importance that the IMO
continues to deliver on the implementation of the initial GHG
strategy by means of concrete measures".
About 90% of world trade is transported by sea. Carbon
emissions from shipping in the six-year period to 2018 accounted
for 2.9% of the world’s CO2, the latest IMO-commissioned study
showed in August.
The next MEPC session, scheduled for June 2021, is expected
to formally adopt the new measures.
