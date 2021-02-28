UN chief condems violent crackdown in Mynamar, spokesman says

Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres strongly condemns the violent crackdown in Myanmar and
is deeply disturbed by the increase in deaths and injuries, a
U.N. spokesman said on Sunday.
"The use of lethal force against peaceful protestors and
arbitrary arrests are unacceptable,” U.N. spokesman Stephane
Dujarric said in a statement.
"The Secretary-General urges the international community to
come together and send a clear signal to the military that it
must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed
through the election and stop the repression,” Dujarric said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)