UN climate negotiators go into overtime to save 1.5 Celsius goal

* COP26 conference had been due to end on Friday
* New draft retains call for phase-out of fossil fuel
subsidies
* Nations at odds over how to keep 1.5C goal alive
* Poor countries seek funds to tackle climate change
GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Negotiators took the U.N.
climate talks in Scotland into an extra day on Saturday, after
two long weeks of wrangling, to try to agree a deal that would
give the world a realistic shot at avoiding the worst effects of
global warming.
Alok Sharma, the British conference president, said he
expected COP26 https://www.reuters.com/business/cop to close on
Saturday afternoon with a deal
https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/countries-wrangle-over-clim
ate-pledges-how-enforceable-are-they-2021-11-12 between the
almost 200 countries present, ranging from coal- and gas-fuelled
superpowers to oil producers and Pacific islands being swallowed
by the rise in sea levels.
A fresh draft deal was released on Saturday, and like
earlier versions it attempted to balance the demands of
climate-vulnerable https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/that-sinking-feeling-poor-nations-struggle-with-un-climate-fund-2021-11-11
nations, big industrial powers, and those whose consumption or
exports of fossil fuels are vital to their economic development.
China, the biggest current emitter https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-UN/EMISSIONS/jnvwexaryvw/index.html
of greenhouse gases, and Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter, were among a group of countries seeking to prevent the
final deal including language that opposes subsidies for fossil
fuels, the main cause of global warming, two sources told
Reuters on Friday.
However, the new draft https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/Overarching_decision_1-CMA-3_1.pdf,
published by the United Nations, continued to single out fossil
fuels - something no U.N. climate conference has yet succeeded
in doing.
It also urged rich countries to double finance for climate
adaptation by 2025 from 2019 levels, offering funding that has
been a key demand of small island nations at the conference.
The meeting's overarching aim is to keep within reach the
2015 Paris Agreement's target to cap global warming at 1.5
degrees https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/whats-difference-between-15c-2c-global-warming-2021-11-07
Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
Scientists say that to go beyond that limit would unleash
extreme sea level rise and catastrophic weather extremes,
including crippling droughts, monstrous storms and wildfires far
worse than those the world is already suffering.
But national emissions-cutting pledges made so far would cap
the average global temperature rise at only 2.4 Celsius. While
there is little chance of that gap being closed in Glasgow,
Sharma said he hoped the final COP26 deal would pave the way for
deeper cuts.
WAIT AND SEE
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry struck a positive note when
asked late Friday whether he agreed with climate campaigner
Greta Thunberg that COP26 was a "festival for 'business as
usual'".
"Obviously I don't agree," he replied, "and I think you will
see that when you see what happens."
Kerry helped to revive flagging hopes for the conference
when he and Chinese negotiator Xie Zhenhua on Thursday announced
the countries would ramp up efforts to preserve forests, needed
to soak up and hold in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and
to cut output of the second-most important greenhouse gas,
methane.
The U.S.-China agreement requires both countries to set
aside mutual tensions over other political differences.
The White House said on Friday that U.S. President Joe
Biden, who has succeeded in pushing $555 billion in climate
measures through Congress in a post-pandemic recovery programme,
will hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on
Monday night, U.S. time.
AMBITION AND FINANCE
The newest draft of what many hope will be the final Glasgow
agreement also retained a significant demand for nations to set
tougher climate pledges next year, rather than doing so every
five years as they are currently required.
Money remains one of the thorniest issues to resolve, with
developing countries pushing for tougher rules to ensure that
rich nations, whose historical emissions https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/biggest-carbon-emitter-blame-game-troubles-cop26-talks-2021-11-11
are largely responsible for heating up the planet, offer more
cash to help them adapt to its consequences.
Rich countries have failed to meet a 12-year-old goal to
provide $100 billion a year in so-called "climate finance" by
2020, undermining trust and making some developing countries
more reluctant to curb their emissions.
The sum, which falls far short of what the United Nations
says countries actually need, aims to both enable poor countries
to transition their energy sources away from fossil fuels, and
help them prepare for and manage increasingly extreme climate
events.
The latest draft said rich countries should double the
funding set aside for adaptation by 2025, from 2019 levels.
(Additional reporting by William James, Simon Jessop, Valerie
Volcovici, Richard Valdmanis and Jake Spring; Writing by Kevin
Liffey
Editing by Katy Daigle and Frances Kerry)