STORY: :: The U.N.'s highest court says Israel's occupation

of Palestinian territories and settlements are illegal

:: and should be withdrawn as soon as possible

:: July 19, 2024

:: The Hague, Netherlands

:: Nawaf Salam, Presiding judge, International Court of Justice

"The Court considers that the violations by Israel of the prohibition of the acquisition of territory by force and of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, have a direct impact on the legality of the continued presence of Israel as an occupying power in the occupied Palestinian territory. The sustained abuse by Israel of its position as an occupying power through annexation and an assertion of permanent control over the occupied Palestinian territory and continued frustration of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination violates fundamental principles of international law, and renders Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful." // "With regard to the Court's finding that Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is illegal, the Court considers that such presence constitutes a wrongful act entailing its international responsibility. It is a wrongful act of a continuing character which has been brought about by Israel's violations through its policies and practices of the prohibition of the acquisition of territory by force and the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people. Consequently, Israel has an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible."

The advisory opinion by judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), known as the World Court, was not binding but carries weight under international law and may weaken support for Israel.

The court said Israel's obligations include paying restitution for harm and "the evacuation of all settlers from existing settlements."

The opinion also found that the U.N. Security Council, the General Assembly and all states have an obligation not to recognize the occupation as legal nor "render aid or assistance" toward maintaining Israel's presence in the occupied territories.

The case stems from a 2022 request for a legal opinion from the U.N. General Assembly, predating the war in Gaza that began in October.

In a swift reaction, Israel's foreign ministry rejected the opinion as "fundamentally wrong" and one-sided, and repeated its stance that a political settlement in the region can only be reached by negotiations.