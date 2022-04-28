Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UN doing all it can to make evacuation from Ukrainian steel plant possible - Guterres

04/28/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UN Secretary-General Guterres and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attend a joint news conference, in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after talks in Kyiv on Thursday that his organisation was doing all it could to enable the evacuation of a steel plant where fighters and civilians are holed up in the city of Mariupol.

"At the present moment I can only tell you we are doing everything we can to make it happen. I'm not going to enter into any comment that could undermine that possibility," he said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy said: "I trust and believe - just as many relatives of those people who are blocked in Azovstal (steel plant) do - that the Secretary-General and we will be able to have a successful result."

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pItaly orders mask wearing for some indoor venues until mid-June
RE
01:27pUkraine accuses Russia of stealing grain during war
RE
01:26pTREASURIES-U.S. yields near highs for the year on signs of U.S. job strength
RE
01:21pUN doing all it can to make evacuation from Ukrainian steel plant possible - Guterres
RE
01:19pEnvironmentalists, 16 states sue USPS over delivery-vehicle plans
RE
01:19pU.S. regulator sues Brazilian miner Vale over 'false and misleading' dam claims
RE
01:16pElon Musk's Twitter stake purchase under FTC scrutiny - The Information
RE
01:15pExplainer-Rivaling Cold War exodus, Cuban migration to the U.S. is soaring. Here´s why
RE
01:10pUS says Russia plans fake independence votes in seized Ukraine territory
RE
01:08pAnalysis-Bitcoin adoption by Central African Republic baffles cryptoverse
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
2Meta Platforms : Q1 2022 Earnings
3Improved business mix and continued stable gross margin development dur..
4Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build
5Carlsberg says rising beer prises not hurting sales

HOT NEWS