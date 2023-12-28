STORY: The report by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said 300 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, the day Hamas gunmen went on a deadly rampage into southern Israel from Gaza and took hostages back to the Palestinian enclave.

Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against Palestinians in the West Bank was "extremely troubling."

At least 105 deaths could be attributed to Israeli operations involving air strikes or other military tactics in refugee camps or other densely-populated areas. At least eight people were killed by Jewish settlers, according to the report.

The West Bank had already been experiencing the highest levels of unrest in decades during the 18 months preceding the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen, but confrontations have risen sharply after Israel launched a ground invasion of Gaza.