Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UN rights chief urges Russia to investigate Navalny case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 06:18am EDT

* Russian opposition leader Navalny being treated in Germany

* Germany says Navalny was poisoned with nerve agent

* Russia says it has seen no evidence Navalny was poisoned

GENEVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official called on Russia on Tuesday to conduct, or cooperate with, a full independent investigation into Germany's findings that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said on Monday. The hospital has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month.

Moscow says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned.

"It is not good enough to simply deny he was poisoned, and deny the need for a thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into this assassination attempt," Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"It is incumbent on the Russian authorities to fully investigate who was responsible for this crime – a very serious crime that was committed on Russian soil."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said her government has concluded that Navalny, 44, was poisoned with Novichok, the same substance that Britain said was used against Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, both of whom survived, in an attack in England in 2018.

The number of cases of poisoning, or other forms of targeted assassination, of current or former Russian citizens, either within Russia itself or on foreign soil, over the past two decades is profoundly disturbing," Bachelet said.

Her spokesman, Rupert Colville, cited the Skripal case and the poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, who was killed in London in 2006.

"These are not materials that you can buy in a pharmacy or a farm shop or a hardware store," Colville said of Novichok and Polonium-210, with which Litvinenko was poisoned.

Proper legal processes have not been carried out in previous incidents, resulting in "close to total impunity" in Russia, he said.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aSPECIAL REPORT : How COVID-19 swept the Brazilian slaughterhouses of JBS, world's top meatpacker
RE
06:30aU.S., European COVID vaccine developers make pledge to uphold testing rigour
RE
06:27aSouth African GDP plunged 51% in second quarter during strict lockdown
RE
06:27aAngola LNG offers cargo for September to October delivery - sources
RE
06:26aSouth African economy contracts 51% q/q in Q2
RE
06:26aBoris Johnson's Plan to Pick Business Winners Stalls Brexit Talks
DJ
06:22aItaly adds to European calls for change in Lebanon amid crisis
RE
06:21aDon't bet against the U.S. market, it's likely going higher, BlackRock's Rieder says
RE
06:19aRebuilt after 9/11, World Trade Center threatened anew by coronavirus
RE
06:19aOptimism Among U.S. Small Businesses Rises in August -- NFIB
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
4BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF launches an inaugural landmark offering of green bonds con..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group