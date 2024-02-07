Israel agreed to the mission last month, but it had been delayed over security concerns.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Tel Aviv (Reuters) - A U.N. team has begun its mission to northern Gaza to assess conditions for civilians who remain there and assess what needs to be done to allow displaced Palestinians to return home, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
