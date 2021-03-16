UN tells Myanmar military: "Stop killing and detaining protesters"

GENEVA, March 16 (Reuters) - At least 149 people have been
killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup as security forces use
live ammunition against protesters and bystanders, the United
Nations human rights office said on Tuesday.
Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokeswoman, told a
briefing in Geneva: "We call on the military to stop killing and
detaining protesters."
Some 37 journalists have been arrested in Myanmar, including
19 who remain in detention, while five people are known to have
died in custody, she said.
