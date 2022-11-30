UN to ask for 25% more aid money globally in 2023

"It's going to go up by about 25% and that's a shocker," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said without giving specific figures. "It's gone up about each year by about 25% in recent years ... the gap between needs and funding is going to grow."

He said that in 2022 the United Nations had only received about 44% of the money needed, adding: "In years gone by, we've seen 60-65% as a norm."

Griffiths said the gap between funding and needs was growing because of the "knock-on effects of the last couple of years" from events like the war in Ukraine, conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises, like a spike in cholera outbreaks.

He predicted that the gap would be bigger in 2023 and "frankly we are going to continue to fail, in many more countries, the high numbers of people that we serve and we serve roughly a population which is equivalent to about the third-most populous nation in the world."