Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UN to ask for 25% more aid money globally in 2023

11/30/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The United Nations had appealed for a record $41 billion to provide life-saving assistance for 2022 and is due to launch its appeal for 2023 on Thursday.

"It's going to go up by about 25% and that's a shocker," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said without giving specific figures. "It's gone up about each year by about 25% in recent years ... the gap between needs and funding is going to grow."

He said that in 2022 the United Nations had only received about 44% of the money needed, adding: "In years gone by, we've seen 60-65% as a norm."

Griffiths said the gap between funding and needs was growing because of the "knock-on effects of the last couple of years" from events like the war in Ukraine, conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises, like a spike in cholera outbreaks.

He predicted that the gap would be bigger in 2023 and "frankly we are going to continue to fail, in many more countries, the high numbers of people that we serve and we serve roughly a population which is equivalent to about the third-most populous nation in the world."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pSam bankman-fried says there were no wild parties here, we would…
RE
05:58pSam bankman-fried says he doesn’t think investors bear responsib…
RE
05:57pSam bankman-fried says ftx had huge management failures…
RE
05:57pSam bankman-fried says there was no person in charge of position…
RE
05:55pSam bankman-fried says ftx failed on risk, conflict of interest…
RE
05:54pSam bankman-fried says i think ftx japan is fully solvent…
RE
05:54pSam bankman-fried says i screwed up and we messed up big…
RE
05:53pPentagon awards Raytheon $1.2 billion contract for Ukrainian NASAMS
RE
05:52pSam bankman-fried about property purchases says it was not meant…
RE
05:49pREUTERS NEXT - Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick in 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell: Rate-hike slowdown possible next month, inflation fight f..
2Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks
3Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government..
4U.S. third-quarter economic growth revised higher
5BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data

HOT NEWS