STORY: United Nations officials are urging countries to reconsider a pause in funding for the U.N. agency for Palestinians or UNRWA on Sunday (January 28).

At least nine countries, including top donors the U.S. and Germany, have paused funding for UNRWA after allegations by Israel that a dozen of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the October 7th rampage,

where Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 and abducting 253, according to Israeli officials.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Sunday (January 28) that he "strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's operations."

He also vowed to hold to account "any U.N. employee involved in acts of terror."

He said this could include criminal prosecution, a rare move within the global body since most staff enjoyed functional immunity.

Guterres said 12 staff members had been implicated and that nine had been terminated.

A U.N. investigation into the Israeli allegations is currently under way.

The Gaza health ministry said more than 26,000 people have been killed in Israel's military campaign against Hamas in the enclave.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have become reliant on the aid UNRWA provides.

Many, like Raed Shaheen, have been displaced from their home.

"UNRWA is our lifeline, who will give us food and drink after the war? May God help the people, what can I say."

UNRWA's role has long been criticized by Israel which alleges the agency has supported Hamas for years.

It's an allegation the agency denies.