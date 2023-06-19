STORY: The U.N. defines gender apartheid as "economic and social sexual discrimination against individuals because of their gender or sex."

The Taliban seized power in August 2021, drastically curtailing women's freedoms and rights, including their ability to attend high school and university.

In a report covering July to December 2022, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, found in March that the Taliban's treatment of women and girls "may amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity".

In April, Taliban authorities also began enforcing a ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. after stopping women from working for aid groups in December.

The Taliban authorities say they respect women's rights per their strict interpretation of Islamic law.