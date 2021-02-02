UNC Health : Administers Its 100,000th COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

UNC Health passed a significant milestone today, administering its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006050/en/

UNC Health administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination today (February 2, 2021) since it began on December 15, 2020. In this photo, a UNC Medical Center employee receives his vaccination at the co-worker clinic in Chapel Hill. (Photo: Business Wire)

UNC Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines on December 15, 2020. The organization gave shots to frontline healthcare workers that first day at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and at its Hillsborough campus along with Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, NC. Since then, UNC Health clinics across North Carolina have cumulatively administered more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. That includes more than 20,000 second doses – meaning 20,000 people who are fully vaccinated.

UNC Health is providing a great deal of COVID-19 vaccination information and education at its online Vaccine Hub at YourShot.org.

Currently, vaccine supplies are very limited. UNC Health appointments are scheduled each week based on the vaccine received from the state. We appreciate the patience and support of our patients and community members as we work to provide a vaccine to all interested North Carolinians as quickly as possible.

Who is Eligible?

Currently the following groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:

Health care workers with in-person patient contact

Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities

Anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

As this situation evolves, we will continue to post updates at YourShot.org.

About UNC Health

UNC Health is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health is comprised of UNC Hospitals at Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealth.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006050/en/