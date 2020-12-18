UNC Health : Goes Live With NCCARE360

Statewide coordinated care network connecting individuals to local services and resources

UNC Health is pleased to announce that we went live with the NCCARE360 network earlier this month.

NCCARE360 is a statewide coordinated care network that connects individuals to local services and resources with a shared technology. It is the first statewide electronic platform available to coordinate care for those with identified needs to community resources and allow feedback on the outcome of the connection. To date, more than 1,400 organizations in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties are participating in NCCARE360. This platform, powered by Unite Us, offers a new approach to delivering better care for North Carolinians that is grounded in addressing social risk factors and thus closely aligns with UNC Health’s mission.

“At UNC Health, access to NCCARE360 will initially be available to our hospital care managers, ambulatory intensive and transitions case managers, Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) case managers and our SNF care teams that use Epic@UNC,” said Stephanie Turner, UNC Health Alliance’s Vice President for Population Health Services and Clinical Operations.

“Once workflows have been established, the platform will then be extended to additional care management teams, as well as entities and providers within our clinically integrated network,” said Sharon Kimball, UNC Health’s System Executive Director for Care Management and Continuing Care.

UNC Health’s NCCARE360 implementation team included informatics and technology teams, social workers, care managers, community health workers, physicians, and hospital and clinic administrators.

Launched in 2019, NCCARE360 is a public-private partnership between the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and the Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation (FHLI). The NCCARE360 implementation team includes United Way of NC, NC 211, Expound Decision Systems, and Unite Us.

“Now, more than ever, North Carolinians need to be connected to the full range of services that produce health. That means high quality medical care but also basic needs like food, housing, transportation and employment,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Office of NC DHHS. “UNC Health joining the NCCARE360 coordinated community network is a giant step forward in ensuring all North Carolinians have the opportunity for health.”

“By joining NCCARE360, UNC Health has made a strong commitment to ensuring that North Carolinians get the appropriate care they need, when they need it, in their own communities,” says Taylor Justice, founder of Unite Us. “By integrating the Unite Us application into their EHR, UNC providers can refer patients to social care services and track their journeys, in real time, through outcomes. We’re thrilled to partner with UNC Health in this work,” he adds.

In June 2020, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, announced that NCCARE360 completed its statewide rollout six months ahead of schedule as the team fast-tracked the statewide expansion in response to COVID-19. As a result, anyone in North Carolina can request services and be connected to an accountable organization to support their immediate and long-term needs. NCCARE360 enables health and community-based organizations to make electronic referrals, communicate in real time, securely share client information, and track outcomes together.

In addition to UNC Health, other North Carolina-based health systems participating in the NCCARE360 network include Cone Health, WakeMed Health & Hospitals, and Vidant Health.

About UNC Health

UNC Health is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health is comprised of UNC Hospitals at Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealth.org

About NCCARE360

NCCARE360 is the first statewide network that unites health care and human services organizations with a shared technology that enables a coordinated, community-oriented, person-centered approach for delivering care in North Carolina. NCCARE360 is the result of a strong public-private partnership between the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) and the Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation (FHLI). The NCCARE360 implementation team includes United Way of NC, NC 211, Expound Decision Systems, and Unite Us.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person’s total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us’ dedicated team builds authentic lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale.

