UNCITRAL United Nations Commission on Internatio : OECD Conference on the Future of Investment Treaties – 29-30 March 2021

Monday, 29 March 2021 - 12:30pm to Tuesday, 30 March 2021 - 2:00pm

The sixth annual 2021 OECD Investment Treaty Conference on 29-30 March 2021 will gather senior government policy makers for exchanges with leading representatives of business, civil society, academia and international organisations, including the Secretary of UNCITRAL. Since the heyday of investment protection treaties in the 1990s and early 2000s, the world has changed dramatically. Globalisation and digitalisation have radically changed how economies function. New threats to life on earth have come to the fore. In this new environment, the over 60 governments participating in work on investment at the OECD have resolved to reflect together on regulatory objectives and priorities for investment as part of an ambitious, wide-ranging reconsideration of treaties addressing investment. The Conference is the first step in this process. Join the conversation. Click here to visit the Conference website and to register for the event.