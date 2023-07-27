Step by step

Last night, the US central bank announced its impending rate increase. Investors had hoped to see the Fed's attitude relaxing, but, the Fed, instead kept a very tough stance on future monetary policy. The quarterly disclosures are still happening today, and almost 150 companies with a market valuation of over $10 billion are concerned, including Samsung, Amazon, and L'Oréal, to name just a few notable examples from the USA, Europe, and Asia.