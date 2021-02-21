UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : ECA to study COVID-19 Impact on North African Labour Markets and mitigation measures

Log in
02/21/2021
Rabat, 20 February 2020 (ECA) - The ECA office for North Africa will organize, on Tuesday 23rd of February a webinar on: 'Labour Markets in North Africa: Structural Challenges, COVID-19 Impact and Roadmap to cope with Post COVID-19'.

This meeting will be an opportunity for experts to examine how COVID-19 (and the restrictions implemented to slow down its progress) have impacted supply chains, trade, consumer demand, attitudes towards risk and overall business activities across the sub-region.

Participants will discuss the pandemic's impact on job markets and especially vulnerable worker categories such as youths, women and informal sector employees.

Discussions will also focus on the implications of the pandemic on the future of work in North Africa and how its governments can best adapt their employment policies to post-COVID-19 realities.

What: Webinar on Labour Markets in North Africa: Structural Challenges, COVID-19 Impact and Roadmap to cope with Post-COVID-19

When: February23rd, 2021 from 12:00 - 03:00 pm GMT+1

Where: Online event.Weblink to eventto be shared in a later email

Languages: Translation to be provided in Arabic, French and English

