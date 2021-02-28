Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Human rights should be integrated into Africa's COVID-19 recovery strategies

02/28/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 25, 2021 (ECA) - A webinar was held Thursday ahead of the seventh Session of the African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development (ARFSD) gathering panelists and experts in human rights, sustainable development and finance who discussed how human rights and sustainable development frameworks can be used to ensure sustainable recovery from COVID-19 in Africa.

The session was chaired by Ms. Francesca Thornberry, Chief Adviser Human Rights and Development at the Danish Institute of Human Rights.

Ms. Hilda Oyella, a human rights officer at UN OHCHR, noted that it was critical that human rights be integrated in COVID-19 recovery plans as 'this gives us an opportunity to make-up for the overdue commitment with human rights and the 2030 Agenda'.

Human rights instruments that can guide COVID-19 recovery include the international human rights law, regional level charters and national level constitutions and statutory laws. Sustainable development goals targets also have linkages to human rights as shown by The Human Rights Guide to Sustainable Development Goals https://sdg.humanrights.sdk/

A human rights based approach can be used to support sustainable COVID-19 recovery, the panelists agreed. Governments need to look at barriers of access and how this can be factored into frameworks. They need to strengthen their healthcare systems in a manner that is holistic to human rights standards; address unemployment and job security issues while ensuring equality and non-discrimination.

Trust in institutions driving sustainable recovery is a key factor to ensure effective recovery. Institutions that enjoy public trust have been more effective in their recovery processes, the panelists noted. These institutions are usually accountable, transparent and include participation from everyone, and also taking into account data from everyone.

'This crisis could be a fertile time for policy experimentation,' said Mr. Thomas Probert, Head of Research for Freedom from Violence.

He said human rights institutions can be enablers of sustainable recovery.

Leaving no-one behind

Ms. Hellen Malinga Apila, Gender and Sustainable Development Expert at The African Women's Development and Communications Network (FEMNET), said the discrimination of women during the pandemic has been of major concern, especially as women and girls bear the burden of care. A lot of women work in the informal sector and in industries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic like travel, hospitality and tourism.

She said governments should ensure legal frameworks give women equal opportunities, adding they should also conduct sex disaggregated studies and document the contribution of women in the informal sector.

A lot of measures put in place by governments have not been able to cushion ordinary people from the effects of the pandemic, resulting in a sharp rise in inequality and poverty. Mr. Theo Chiviru, Senior Regional Co-ordinator, Africa and Middle East for the Open Government Partnership's Support Unit, stated that citizens have a right to know how governments raise funds and spend them.

Governments, he said, need to have transparent processes and ensure that citizens participate in them. Mr. Chiviru said citizens should be part and parcel of recovery strategies, adding feedback channels were also needed.

Dr. Bernard Mogesa, Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), said governments need to ensure that there is no discrimination during the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Mr. Mogesa noted that governments need to lessen the economic burden on their citizens through social protection measures.

The panelists agreed that human rights needed to be upheld in the recovery process and that health protocols outlined by the World Health Organization should be adhered to in the process.

Issued by:

Communications Section

Economic Commission for Africa

PO Box 3001

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia

Tel: +251 11 551 5826

E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58pBANK OF NAMIBIA : 11-02-2021 BoN Rallies Domestic Economic Players To Support Economic Recovery
PU
04:42pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Human rights should be integrated into Africa's COVID-19 recovery strategies
PU
03:42pFrance and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings
RE
03:38pLibya's NOC says Paris court confirmed that LERCO must pay it $115 million plus interest
RE
03:13pCdc advisory panel votes to recommend j&j's covid-19 vaccine for adults over 18
RE
03:13pCdc advisory panel votes to recommend j&j's covid-19 vaccine for adults over 18
RE
03:08pWRAPUP 1-At least 18 protesters killed in Myanmar in worst violence since coup
RE
02:30pSouth Africa signs J&J vaccine deal, eases restrictions
RE
02:12pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : RBI Bulletin - February 2021
PU
02:02pEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Moving forward on European defence
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : PORSCHE TO PARTICIPATE IN FUNDRAISING OF ELECTRIC SUPERCAR MAKER RIMAC: Automobilwoche
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J'S COVID-19 VACCINE: How Does the One-Dose Shot Compare With Others? -- Update
4U.S. Enlists Allies to Counter China's Technology Push
5CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Under shareholder pressure, Danone takes step to s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ